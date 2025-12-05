Winter session: Second supplementary budget of Rs 13k cr passed; MP assembly adjourned sine die

Bhopal, Dec 5 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Friday adjourned sine die after passing the second supplementary budget of Rs 13,476.94 crore.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said MP will realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a developed India by building a developed state.

However, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar called it a "debt-oriented budget rather than a development-oriented budget".

Thanking the members for passing the second supplementary budget, Yadav said, "The state will realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a developed India by building a developed Madhya Pradesh. Our efforts will continue unabated. Building a developed India is not just a mission, but also our duty." Asserting that the assembly is a temple of democracy, Yadav, while thanking speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and LoP Singhar, said the ruling party and the opposition are the pivots of democracy.

He said the LoP led the Opposition in a positive discussion throughout the session.

Regarding the second supplementary budget, Yadav said a provision of 13,476.94 crore has been made, which will fund several important schemes.

The House approved Rs 4,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Rs 2,000 crore for loans to procurement institutions, Rs 1,794 crore for the Ladli Behna Yojana, Rs 1,633 crore from the 15th Finance Commission under the Panchayat Department, and funds for industry, agriculture, and other important development projects.

"The supplementary budget is not a development-oriented budget, but a debt-oriented budget. It does not address the needs of the people, but is instead full of debt-oriented and ostentatious expenditures. Why does the government need to spend Rs 5 crore on a jet plane and Rs 10 crore on the Chief Minister's residence when farmers, youth, women, and ordinary citizens are suffering," Singhar questioned.

"The state's money is being spent on government's luxuries, not on the people. The government has taken a massive loan of Rs 74,000 crore from January to November. Finance minister Jagdish Devda's economic policies have completely failed. The government is borrowing at an interest rate of 8 per cent. Why can't this be 4 per cent? This is proof of the government's declining financial credibility," the LoP further claimed.

The LoP also demanded that the MLA local area development fund be raised to Rs 5 crore.

If this is not possible in the supplementary budget, then it must be implemented in the main budget so that equal development work can be done in all areas, Singhar said.

Speaking in the House, finance minister Devda said the state's borrowings are within laid down rules and were well managed without any burden.

After the House completed its listed business, speaker Tomar adjourned it sine die.