Winter stocking preparedness reviewed in Ladakh

Leh, Nov 18 (PTI) As the Union Territory of Ladakh is set to get cut off from the outside world due to heavy snowfall, Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (retired) B D Mishra has reviewed the winter-stocking preparedness and progress of the tendering process for helicopter services.

Mishra has also highlighted the need for necessary measures for evacuation in case of emergencies and to keep drinking water taps functional during the ensuing winter, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

Chairing a high-level meeting virtually on Friday, the LG inquired if adequate stocking of essential commodities has been done to ensure that it lasts till the Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh national highways are re-opened.

The heads of various government departments and representatives of oil companies briefed the meeting about the stocking of essential commodities for the winter months, the spokesperson said.

He said they also briefed the LG about the supply of essential commodities to the nearest sub-divisions and blocks, particularly in remote areas such as Zanskar and Changthang, to make these essential commodities available to the local residents after the snowfall.

The spokesperson said Mishra inquired about the installation of mobile towers in uncovered areas of Ladakh and the appointment of liaison officers to take care of the situation in case passengers from Ladakh are stranded in winter.

He also inquired about the progress of distributing pashmina kid shelters to beneficiaries from Changthang, along with the distribution of feed and milk replacers, the spokesperson said.

He said Mishra instructed his advisor to monitor and review the progress of stocking of essential commodities on a weekly basis.

He also instructed that there should not be any pilferage of food supplies or damage of essential food supplies by snow and rodents, and asked the head of the department concerned to sensitise the employees to avoid such damage, the spokesperson said.

Instructing that telecommunication networks and drinking water taps should remain functional in the winter months, the LG highlighted the need to take counter-measures to stop freezing of taps in the winter months for the ease and convenience of the public, especially those living in remote areas, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS RC