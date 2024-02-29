Winter vacation for Kashmir valley schools extended by 4 days under heavy snowfall prediction

Srinagar, Feb 29 (PTI) Authorities in Kashmir Thursday extended the winter vacation for valley schools by four days in view of the forecast of inclement weather.

The schools, which were scheduled to reopen after a three-month winter vacation on March 1, would now resume on Monday.

"In view of the weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Department predicting heavy snowfall in the valley, it is hereby ordered that classwork in all government and recognized private schools of the Kashmir Division up to the higher secondary level shall commence from 4th March 2024," the Kashmir School Education Director said in an order.

The winter break for students up to class 8 had started on November 28 last year, and for students of class 9 to 12 on December 11.

The teachers had resumed their duties on February 21, while the classwork was scheduled to resume on March 1.

The MeT Department has predicted a heavy to very heavy snowfall in the valley over the next few days.

Widespread moderate rain/snow is expected over most places of J&K from Thursday evening till March 3 with peak activity on March 1 night to March 2 night, an advisory issued by the MeT Department said.

A few places may experience heavy to very heavy snow, particularly the higher reaches of North Kashmir, Central & South Kashmir & Pir Panjal range of Jammu Division, it said. PTI SSB VN VN