Winteria festival to debut in Noida on Feb 10

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) From offering fun activities to staging stand-up acts and plays, a new festival "Winteria", starting Saturday, promises to be a one-stop-shop for wholesome entertainment of adults and children alike.

Advertisment

The two-day festival, scheduled to be held at Noida Haat, Sector-32, will host a wide array of activities, a vibrant shopping zone along with captivating shows and performances.

"As Indians are getting more inclined towards modernised and vibrant culture and continuing to explore more for their leisure pursuits, in tandem, we are dedicated to creating a truly unique experience and Winteria's dynamic series of enthralling activities will foster a great sense of engagement," Dhruv Maheshwari, co-founder of Winteria, said in a statement.

Hoping to become a flagship winter festival, the event boasts of a whimsical 'ice and snow zone', thrilling rides, and the choicest of delicacies from a variety of cuisines from world over.

The event will also witness stand-up acts by comedians Pawan Singh and Rakesh Addlakha, and popular plays like “Chainpur Ki Daastan” and “Baap Re Baap”.

The ticket of the festival, which will come to a close on Sunday, is Rs 399. PTI MG MAH MAH