Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

Shimla, Nov 10 (PTI) Parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed a winter chill on Friday as the mercury plummeted following fresh rains and snowfall at several places.

amid yellow warning of thunderstorms and rains and snowfall at isolated places on Friday.

The strategic Leh-Manali National Highway was closed for vehicular traffic on Friday after fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts, while light to moderate snowfall occurred near Atal Tunnel, Sissu, Koksar and Rohtang Pass. The vehicular movement from Darcha to Sarchu and Koksar to Rohtang has been disrupted due to fresh snowfall and National Highway 505 (Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu) has also been blocked due to snowfall, said Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary.

The state capital Shimla is experiencing intermittent moderate rains accompanied by chilly winds. Dark convective clouds overcast the city and fog engulfed the region, reducing visibility to a few metres, and disrupting road traffic.

Higher reaches of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu and Rohtang Pass, Dhauladhar ranges and Pin Valley experienced moderate snowfall while Dharamshala, engulfed under fog, also witnessed moderate rains.

The local meteorological station has issued a yellow warning of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds with heavy rains at isolated places Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi and Lahaul divisions and snowfall at isolated places in high altitude areas and tribal belt.

Light rain coupled with dust storms was also witnessed in parts of the Hamirpur district where power supply was hit. The region witnessed a clear day in mid and lower hills in the morning but by the afternoon, the sky was heavily overcast as intermittent rains and icy winds lashed the region.

Under the influence of the Western Disturbance, isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts are likely to witness heavy rain or snow on Friday. This may cause disruptions of essential services like water and electricity, communications, traffic congestion and low visibility conditions, the MeT office cautioned.

The MeT also predicted rains in mid and lower hills and snowfall in higher hills on November 11.

Kusumseri and Keylong recorded a low night temperature of minus 0.6 degrees and minus 0.5 degrees Celsius while Sumdo, Kalpa 3.2 recorded degrees, Narkanda 5 degrees and Manali 6 degrees Celsius. PTI COR BPL RPA RPA