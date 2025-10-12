WIPRO well known trademark: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has held that 'WIPRO' is a "well known" trademark, noting that WIPRO Enterprises Pvt Ltd is using the mark continuously and uninterruptedly at least since 1977 and has earned considerable goodwill and reputation.

Justice Tejas Karia made the observation in an order passed on October 6 on a suit filed by WIPRO Enterprises against an application for registration of the mark by 'SHIVAM UDHYOG WIPRO WIRE MESH'.

The judge noted that WIPRO has been expanding into various sectors since the 1980s and has obtained various registrations for the 'WIPRO' mark in various classes with the earliest registration for the 'WIPRO' device mark in the year 1991.

The plaintiff has further obtained Trade Mark Registrations in various countries such as the US, United Kingdom, European Union, Australia, Israel, Philippines, Brazil, Canada, Malaysia, Mexico, etc., the court said.

"The Plaintiff has also received various recognitions, awards and accolades with respect to its business activities under the Trade Mark / Trade Name 'WIPRO'," the judge said.

He added that the plaintiff has also spent a large amount of money as promotional expenditure between the financial years 1994-95 and 2023-24, which stands at Rs 8,800 crore and has led to the mark 'WIPRO' becoming synonymous with the plaintiff alone. PTI UK KVK KVK