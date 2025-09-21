Wipro’s global run sees record 62,000 join 20th edition

Bengaluru, Sep 21 (PTI) IT services firm Wipro on Sunday said it celebrated the 20th edition of the 'Spirit of Wipro Run' with over 62,000 participants worldwide, including employees, their families and friends, clients, and partners.

More than 14,000 participants took part in Bengaluru alone, the company said in a press release.

According to Wipro, the event was held in over 100 cities globally—including Bengaluru, New Jersey, Dubai, and London—showcasing the firm’s commitment to wellbeing, community engagement, and purpose.

Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman of Wipro Limited, flagged off the event at the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, while Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, led the run in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company noted.

Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro Limited, said, "This year, with over 14,000 participants in Bengaluru alone —the highest ever—we celebrate not just a number, but the spirit of togetherness that defines Wipro. It demonstrates a legacy built on values and a future that inspires positive action." The 'Spirit of Wipro Run' covered more than 100 locations worldwide, including Bengaluru, New Jersey, Toronto, London, Zurich, Dubai, Singapore, and Sydney, it further said.