Wireless operator in police dept among two govt employees sacked for terror links in J-K

Jammu, Apr 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday dismissed two more government employees including a wireless operator in police department for their alleged terror links, officials said.
More than 70 employees have been sacked by the LG since taking over the charge in August 2020, emphasizing a “zero-tolerance” policy towards terrorism and focusing on dismantling the networks that sustain it, including those providing ideological, financial, and logistical support, the officials said. The two employees dismissed from the service are Basharat Ahmad Mir, assistant wireless operator in Jammu and Kashmir Police Department and Ishtiyak Ahmed Malik, senior assistant in Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department, the officials said.
According to the separate dismissal orders, General Administration Department (GAD) said the LG invoked sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution to terminate with immediate effect the services of the two employees without an inquiry.
Official sources said Mir, a resident of Upper-Brein locality of Srinagar, was appointed as a police constable operator in 2010 and remained posted in various units till 2017.
In late 2017, he along with some other constable operators were laid off after a court ruling but in the next year, he was again appointed as a wireless assistant after a subsequent court ruling, the sources said.
In December 2023, credible inputs were received that Mir was in touch with Pakistani intelligence operatives and was sharing critical and vital information to the adversary, they said.
He was posted at a hypersensitive establishment, which is highly vulnerable to espionage attacks from adversaries and therefore his dismissal was the only option to safeguard the integrity and sovereignty of the nation, they said.
Malik, a resident of Shitroo village of Larnoo in Anantnag district, was appointed in 2000 and despite being a government employee, he started working for Jamaat-e-Islami and proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.
He facilitated the creation of a network of sympathisers who later became Over-Ground Workers and foot soldiers of the terror outfit and was also providing food, shelter and other logistics to the terrorists besides sharing information related to the movement of security forces and aiding transportation of arms and ammunition, the sources said.
They said Malik played a key role in abetting terrorist activities in South Kashmir. His terror link came to the fore during investigation of a case related to Hizbul terrorist Mohammad Ishaq who was arrested on May 5, 2022.
Ishaq during the interrogation revealed that Malik was providing shelter, food and logistics to terrorists. Subsequently, he was arrested on May 17, 2022 and charge-sheeted along with Ishaq under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
During interrogation, the sources said Malik also revealed that he played a key role in organising mobs for street violence, arson and 'hartals' (strikes) after killing of Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani in 2016.
On July 9, 2016, Malik led a violent mob armed with stones, petrol bombs and sticks and attacked Larnoo Police post. It starkly reveals his mindset, motivation and allegiance towards terrorist organizations, the sources said.
On February 15, Sinha had ordered dismissal of three government employees including a jailed policeman for their alleged terror links.
The officials said the LG's approach aligns with the broader security strategy of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, which prioritizes neutralizing terrorists and their sympathizers to establish lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
The LG recently had directed police to hunt down terrorists and their aides, emphasizing that terrorism was breathing its last in the Union Territory.