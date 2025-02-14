Wisdom of citizens much better than bureaucrats, experts: Greece ex-PM George Papandreou

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) Former Prime Minister of Greece George Papandreou on Friday said that the wisdom of citizens was often much better than some of the best bureaucrats and experts, and society must be prepared to deal with crisis.

Taking part in a panel discussion on the topic 'Thriving in turbulence: How nations can build lasting resilience' on the last day of the Invest Karnataka-2025 summit here, Papandreou emphasised educating citizens to mitigate turbulence and said countries need to repose more faith in them to make the society resilient.

"We are facing a time of uncertainty, of unpredictability, of major changes, possibly for the better, possibly for the worse, and I think what we need is to prepare for societies that can deal with crises." "I believe that societies must be much more open, much more democratic, participative and where we actually educate our citizens to be citizens. We don’t do that very much. We educate for professions and not for being citizens," Papandreou explained.

The wisdom of citizens was often much better than some of the best bureaucrats and experts. "I believe when we talk about resilience, we really need to make our societies resilient and ready for the unpredictability and a sense of solidarity, community and welfare in our society," he said.

Taking a dig at people putting faith in ‘strongman’, he said, "I don’t think any leader, no matter how much we sometimes put our faith in a so-called strongman – I don’t like the word because I don’t really think that they are strongmen when they come to power." "I think we must put more faith in trusting our citizens as a resource in dealing with resilience. So that’s what I tried to do – make reforms in Greece that would bring citizens to the fore," he said.

He recalled his experiences in mitigating the crisis in his country.

Papandreou said Greece went through a dictatorship as a result of which his father and grandfather were jailed and he went into exile in Sweden, France, Canada and the United Kingdom forcing him to lead a nomadic life.

He explained that the crisis was not restricted to Greece alone. As it started from Wall Street and there was a banking crisis.

"It was a fraud basically by the bankers, an unchecked capitalist development of capital being able to sell bonds that were really not the Triple-A. They had forged bonds. But then when the banks were saved, the markets looked and so then there were some countries that may have some big debts and we were targeted by the markets and that’s when I became the Prime Minister," he said.

According to him, he took upon the task of saving Greece from bankruptcy.

"Actually, while we were going through this crisis, I implemented a policy- Wiki Laws," he told the audience.

Wiki Laws was to seek citizens’ input before passing any law in the cabinet.

"Rather than having us create all the laws in the cabinet and take it to the parliament, I would publish all our proposals on our web and ask for citizens’ input and then come back to the cabinet and say, ‘Okay here are our citizens’ inputs, let’s see what our citizens say’," Papandreou said.

Speaking at the event, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said the role of the United Nations Organisation and its arms such as World Health Organisation offer a platform for every country on the Earth to get together in common outcomes.

According to him, the WTO’s dispute resolution mechanism has been crippled by the American boycott at present.

The World Bank is now increasingly seen as playing with the margin of the global economy, the Congress MP said.

Tharoor said the UN has done better to prevent wars and bring peace.

"But the problem is that there are some of these limitations that are built in by design. The UN system was created by a world of sovereign states. No sovereign state was prepared to truly surrender sovereignty. They were prepared to pool their sovereignty to commonly leverage in but they wanted to preserve their clout," he pointed out.

Tharoor said the UN is the mirror of the world, which reflects all the inequalities, differences and divisions.

"The UN was never prepared to take mankind to paradise but rather to save humanity from hell," he said.