Wish SC had taken more practical view: Ex-Delhi L-G Jung seeks review of order on stray dogs

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung on Tuesday said the Supreme Court's directive to remove all stray dogs from the city's streets within eight weeks and place them in a shelter was "not practical", and called for finding a more workable solution.

While underlining that the stray dog menace has become a matter of serious concern, he emphasised that animal welfare has to be taken into account while initiating any action in the matter.

"You cannot suddenly remove blankets from dogs in cold weather. We live in a civilised society, and concern for animals is paramount. Having said that, we are also worried about the citizenry," Jung said.

"I wish the SC had taken a more practical view. If they are listening, I would ask them to review this decision and form a committee with senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council and animal welfare representatives to examine the matter seriously," the former L-G told PTI.

Sharing his personal experience, Jung said he often feels unsafe walking his dogs outside his gated colony. "I have a small dog and a medium-sized one. Two to three weeks ago, around four street dogs came charging towards us at Nehru Park. I carry a stick, so I shooed them away, but it is a matter of concern," he said.

On the FIR filed against animal activists protesting against the apex court order, Jung described it as a "childish act".

"You don't file FIRs against people trying to protect animals. I have worked with the current Delhi police commissioner and would urge him to reconsider and withdraw the FIR," he added. PTI SHB SHB NSD NSD