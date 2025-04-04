Wishes pour in for CPI(M) Congress from Left parties across the globe

Madurai, Apr 3 (PTI) Improving India-China relationship serves the common interests of both the countries and the region, the Communist Party of China said in its message while extending wishes for the CPI(M) congress underway in Madurai.

According to a document shared by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), 34 Left parties from across the world have wished success for its 24th party congress.

These include the Communist Party of China, Workers' Party of Korea, Communist Party of Vietnam, Communist Party of Cuba, Communist Party of Australia, Workers' Party of Belgium, Palestinian People's Party, besides communist parties from the US, France and Germany.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh, Workers Party of Bangladesh, Communist Party of Nepal (United Socialist), Awami Workers' Party Pakistan, Communist Party of Pakistan (CPP), and Communist Party of Burma also sent messages.

In its message, the Communist Party of China (CPC) said, "The international landscape and world order are now in a new round of transformation. An improving China-India relationship serves the common interests of both countries and the region." Stating that the two parties have long maintained friendly exchanges, the CPC said it is ready to strengthen exchanges and strategic communication, and share experience on party and state governance with the CPI(M) and other Indian political parties, to promote continued progress of China-India relations and the peace and stability of the region.

In a recent interview to PTI, CPI(M) Interim Coordinator Prakash Karat had advocated improving relations with China without actually becoming allies, saying it will improve India's position in a multi-polar world and balance the challenges posed by Donald Trump's presidency.

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), in its message, said the aggressive continuation of the Hindutva drive by the BJP government and its allies through various State-sponsored activities -- such as the Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration in January 2024 and the various laws passed in BJP-ruled states explicitly targeting Muslim minorities -- exposes the violation of Indian Constitution's federal character and heavily disrupts the country's communal harmony.

The CPB also said Bangladesh is passing through a very critical period, and the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami regime fell by a popular uprising led by students and common masses, in which the Left parties also participated. However, due to lack of organisational strength in the party and Left Democratic Alliance, they missed the leadership of this uprising.

"Taking advantage of this vacuum, communal fundamentalist forces are fully carrying forward their anti-national agenda of reverting our country back to the abandoned reactionary Pakistani ideology," the CPB said.

It said the CPI(M) and CPB were born and grew up in their early years as parts of the same undivided party during the British colonial period.

Meanwhile, the Workers Party of Bangladesh urged the CPI(M) to adopt a resolution on the release of its party president Rashed Menon, who has been arrested by the present government.

The Communist Party of Pakistan (CPP) said its strong opinion is that Pakistan should have good relations with all its neighbours, especially India.

"We in Pakistan Communist party always consider ourselves as part of the Indian subcontinent communist movement and Indian Communist party as our maternal party. Despite the partition, we remained connected ideologically and continued our struggle in the most difficult situation in Pakistan," the CPP said.

The Communist Party of Burma, meanwhile, said that as a party from a nation deeply involved in civil war for many decades, they appreciated and admired the CPI(M) for its ability to hold congresses.

"Your good opportunity of being able to meet with the comrades from all over the world is also a point of our envy," it said.

Palestinian People's Party appreciated the position of solidarity taken by the CPI(M).

"Our party and people highly appreciate your firm position of solidarity with the just struggle of our people for ending the occupation and self-determination, especially in this crucial moment where the occupation State is committing a genocide against our people in Gaza and West Bank," they said.

The 24th CPI(M) congress, which started in Madurai on April 2, will conclude on April 6. PTI AO RUK RUK