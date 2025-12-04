With 600 assistant professor post vacancies in Haryana, only 151 clear subject knowledge test

Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) Only 151 aspirants have managed to clear the subject knowledge test in the recruitment exam being held for over 600 vacancies of assistant professor (college cadre) posts in the English departments in Haryana's colleges, showed the results that came out on Tuesday.

Activists and Congress leaders raised questions about how aspirants who have cleared UGC-NET, JRF and other top competitive exams failed to secure even the minimum 35 per cent marks required to qualify in the subject knowledge test.

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) authorities could not be contacted for their comment on the matter.

Of around 2,000 candidates who appeared for the subject knowledge round after clearing the screening test held earlier by the HPSC.

Only 151 were able to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in the round who have now made it to the interview round.

The recruitment process began with a screening test held on June 8, an objective exam with MCQs for 100 marks.

Of the nearly 4,500 who appeared, nearly 2,000 were shortlisted for the subject knowledge test -- a descriptive exam for 150 marks.

Activist Shweta Dhull, who is known to take up issues of government job aspirants across the state, said it was "hard to believe" that the vast majority of highly qualified candidates are not even able to secure the qualifying 35 per cent in the exam.

The issue, she said, isn't just about the exam for assistant professor posts but about every exam conducted by the HPSC.

A PhD student, who could not clear the subject knowledge test, said many aspirants from top varsities, including university toppers, have failed to secure the minimum score in the test, leaving everyone shocked.

"We are not saying that the 151 who have qualified are undeserving or have not qualified on merit. But I know many who could not make it were toppers in other exams. Our contention also is that for 613 vacancies, generally 1,200 should have been called for an interview.

"How will the vacancies now be filled when only 151 have cleared the test. Ultimately, how many will be selected after the interview?" she asked.

She said people who scored around 90 out of 100 in the screening test have also failed to qualify in the subject knowledge round. She said she scored 76 in the screening test, well above the general category cut-off of 66.

"We have not even been told how many marks below 35 we actually scored," she said.

She said that they will demand that the HPSC provide them with their answer sheets and explain the evaluation method.

Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal said it was "astonishing" that only 151 aspirants were able to clear the test, including just a few from the Scheduled Castes and other reserved categories.

"Haryana's students are intelligent, and many who took this test have studied in top universities and institutions and were highly qualified. Not being able to score even 35 per cent is surprising and raises questions regarding the evaluation methods being followed," Bhukkal said.