With AIADMK doors shut, Panneerselvam refuses to be eclipsed from TN politics

Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) Refusing to be totally eclipsed by his rival and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami who permanently shut the doors for his reentry, O Panneerselvam has opted to begin his political journey with the DMK, after serving the AIADMK for nearly half-a-century.

His action on Friday drew spontaneous criticism from expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala who said the former Chief Minister joined the DMK “an evil force that should be removed from Tamil Nadu.” Describing his decision “as very unfortunate” Sasikala blamed the AIADMK leadership for the present situation and said, “the time of destruction of the traitors is approaching.” Panneerselvam had joined the AIADMK in 1973. And over the years, his dedication brought him closer to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who trusted him more than anyone else in the party.

The “Amma loyalist” tag had earned him more respect in the party until his fortunes declined post Jayalalithaa with the meteoric rise of Edappadi K Palaniswami.

He was made Chief Minister on two occasions by AIADMK supremo when she had to step down due to court ruling and he became CM for the third time with the backing of Sasikala following Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016.

He served as deputy Chief Minister when he merged his faction with Palaniswami paving the way for the latter to become Chief Minister.

Panneerselvam had served as Leader of the House and was the joint coordinator of AIADMK from August 2017 to June 2022.

He was later expelled from the AIADMK by Palaniswami who gained complete control of the party following a series of internal strife and court cases.

On February 27, 2026, Panneerselvam resigned as member of the legislative assembly and joined the ruling DMK in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

“Palaniswami’s decision not to re-admit him into the AIADMK but compromising for an alliance with the AMMK led by T T V Dhinakaran, whom he along with Panneerselvam, had expelled from the party, and the BJP banking heavily on Palaniswami for the upcoming Assembly election could have been the reasons for Panneerselvam’s decision,” a senior BJP leader said.

Following his defeat in the Lok Sabha election in alliance with the BJP, Panneerselvam renewed his call to the AIADMK factions to reunite to strengthen the party, even as the AIADMK rejected his call saying he was only creating confusion.

He had even launched the AIADMK Workers Rights Retrieval Committee to reunite the AIADMK factions.

However, K A Sengottaiyan's meeting with Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran, and Sasikala in Ramanathapuram's Pasumpon, led to Sengottaiyan's expulsion from the AIADMK.

While a dejected Sengottaiyan joined actor-politician Vijay led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Sasikala had recently announced the launch of her own political party.

Strangely, during a rancorous power tussle with Palaniswami, Panneerselvam had claimed that Jayalalithaa had likened him to Bharata (Lord Ram’s brother) for his loyalty.

“He is living only for himself and has no principles or loyalty to the AIADMK or its leaders. He would only safeguard his interest,” former AIADMK Minister K P Munusamy told reporters.

DMK’s ally Thol Thirumavalavan heading the VCK, said he lauded Panneerselvam for joining the DMK.

Hours after Panneerselvam joined the DMK, his loyalist Vellamandi Natarajan, former state minister, re-joined the AIADMK in the presence of Palaniswami.

BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan slammed Panneerselvam for his decision and said Jayalalithaa dedicated her entire political life opposing the DMK - “a party that, without regard for her, treated her in an extremely disrespectful manner in the Legislative Assembly.” “Joining that very party and describing it as feeling like reuniting with a 'mother party' is something the people of Tamil Nadu will not accept. Furthermore, if Chief Minister @mkstalin claims that inducting leaders like OPS is a great strength for the DMK, it only reflects the extent of fear and desperation within the party. The inclusion of OPS into the DMK will, in fact, become a major setback for the party’s electoral prospects,” Tamilisai said in a post on the social media platform ‘X.’ Many took to social media targeting the 77-year-old leader for his decision to join the DMK “burying his loyalty” to Jayalalithaa and giving the impression that he had no other option.

Born on January 14, 1951, Ottakarathevar Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, served as Chief Minister in December 2016, and previously from 2001 to 2002, and from 2014 to 2015. He was Deputy Chief Minister from 2017 to 2021 in the Palaniswami-led government and had served as Finance Minister.