With Ajit Pawar and Shivtare on one stage, CM says Lok Sabha polls to re-elect Modi as PM

Pune, Apr 11 (PTI) The 2024 Lok Sabha poll is all about making Narendra Modi prime minister for a third time to ensure the nation's development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in Pune district.

The rally in Saswad in which Shinde was speaking was marked by the bonhomie of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare.

Shivtare had said he would contest the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati, where Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar is pitted against NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's sitting MP daughter Supriya Sule.

Shivtare had earlier claimed the people of Baramati were tired of the Pawars and he was providing them an alternative.

"The upcoming poll is not about any family. It is about ideology. It is all about making Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time," Shinde said.

Shinde said he told Shivtare to work for the official candidate in Baramati.

"There's is no point just delivering speeches. One must work for the people. With Ajit Pawar and Shivtare together, we must win Baramati with a margin of more than two lakhs. Every vote here is a direct vote for PM Modi," Shinde asserted. PTI COR BNM