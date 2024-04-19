With BJP not budging on Rupala, Rajput leader says fresh protests to start from Saturday

Ahmedabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Some members of the Kshatriya community on Friday said it would launch fresh protests against the BJP for not cancelling the candidature of Parshottam Rupala from Rajkot Lok Sabha seat.

The community is angry with Rupala for his statement in a recent poll rally about several Rajput rulers collaborating with the British and other foreign invaders and keeping "roti and beti" (trade and marriage) relations with them.

Despite the protests that have been taking place for the past few weeks, Rupala filed his nomination from the seat on April 16.

"Since the BJP refused to replace him, a meeting of top Rajput leaders took place to ensure the party's defeat on all 26 seats in Gujarat," Rajput Coordination Committee spokesperson Karansinh Chavda said.

Protests would include stopping BJP functionaries from campaigning, women sitting on relay hunger strike across the state and interacting with other communities for support.

The community had asked the BJP to replace Rupala by Friday, which was the last date for filing nominations. All 26 seats in Gujarat will go to polls on May 7.

"The BJP has taken 24 crore Rajputs for granted. If the BJP does not want Rajputs, then we too don't need them. We will try to defeat all BJP candidates in Gujarat, not just Rupala. Vote is our weapon," Chavda told reporters after the meeting.

From Saturday, Rajput women will sit on relay hunger strike across Gujarat and will continue the stir till voting day on May 7, while "dharm-raths (chariots)" will be taken out in five zones against the BJP, he added.

"We will interact with people. We are confident of inflicting heavy damage on the BJP in Patan, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar seats," he said.

Since the Ahmedabad police recently issued a notification banning display of black flags in protest during poll rallies and against candidates, youth and women will show orange flags, Chavda said, adding that the community will also file a PIL against this notification since it curtails freedom of speech.

District-wise legal teams will also be formed to help those against whom police will file cases during the protests, he claimed.

"We will support the strongest candidate against the BJP to ensure the ruling party's defeat," Chavda claimed.

Rupala had apologised for his comment but it has not cut ice with the Kshatriya community who are insisting that the BJP replace him in Rajkot. PTI PJT BNM