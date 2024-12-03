With Centre’s backing, WB bizmen sent potato to B’desh despite curb, probe on: Minister

Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) West Bengal Agricultural Marketing Minister Becharam Manna on Tuesday alleged that a few businessmen with the backing of the BJP-led central government have supplied huge amounts of potatoes to Bangladesh in November, despite restrictions on export.

Speaking at the state Assembly, Manna said that the state government has initiated an investigation to find out who exported the tuber to the trouble-torn neighbouring country early last month.

"Some dishonest traders with the backing of the BJP government at the Centre have exported potatoes to Bangladesh in the first week of November. Potatoes were sent to Bangladesh through the Mahadipur check post in Malda district, Hili check post in Dakshin Dinajpur and Changrabandha checkpoint in Cooch Behar,” he said.

The West Bengal government has restricted export of potatoes to stabilise the retail market prices in the state, which recently showed an upward trend.

Manna said, “We have started an investigation into the matter." The minister also alleged that some dishonest businessmen were hoarding potatoes to create an artificial crisis and worsen the situation for the state government. PTI SCH NN