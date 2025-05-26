With cumulative rainfall of 307.9 mm, Bengaluru records highest rainfall in May so far: IMD

Bengaluru, May 26 (PTI) Bengaluru City has recorded the highest rainfall this month, making it the wettest May so far with a cumulative rainfall of 307.9 mm till Monday morning, breaking its earlier record achieved May 2023, the weather said.

The city is very likely to experience light to moderate rainfall till May 31, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, Bengaluru city has received a cumulative rainfall of 307.9 mm from May 1st to May 26 till 11.30 am, beating the earlier record of May 2023 when it recorded 305.4 mm.

The data shared by the IMD showed that the highest rainfall received in May before this was in May 2022, with 270.4 mm, May 2017 with 241.9 mm and in May 2018 with 239.8 mm.

For next 48 hours, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain accompanied with sustained wind speed 40-50 kmph in Bengaluru.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 26 degree celsius and 20 degree celsius respectively, the IMD stated. PTI AMP SA