With defence corridor, industrial area, Bundelkhand will be hub of employment: Adityanath

Jhansi (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said with the development of the defence corridor and industrial area around the Bundelkhand expressway, the region will established itself as a hub of employment.

"The youth of Bundelkhand have been migrating in search of employment, the scenario is set to change with the development of the defence corridor and the industrial area around the Bundelkhand expressway. People from around the world will come to work in Jhansi and Bundelkhand, and the region will soon be established as a new hub of jobs and employment," Adityanath said here.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 100 development projects worth Rs 2,009 crore here on the occasion of National Sports Day.

During the event, he said, "The region that is developing...has the Bundelkhand expressway on one side and the Kanpur-Jhansi National Highway on the other side, and in between, a new airport will be built that will ensure the development of Jhansi." "Bundelkhand will be the first region to have two airports, one in Jhansi and another in Chitrakoot. The pharma park in Lalitpur is also gaining new momentum,” he said.

The chief minister also honoured Olympic hockey players and inaugurated a hockey match. He also unveiled the statue of Major Dhyan Chand. He also inaugurated and inspected the Hockey Museum.

He said that Bundelkhand is achieving new heights of development.