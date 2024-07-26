With dengue cases on rise, Karnataka minister directs officials to monitor infected persons

Bengaluru, Jul 26 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday instructed officials to monitor dengue infected people for 14 days and urged Bengaluru civic body and health department officials to take all preventive measures to control the vector-borne disease in the city.

Rao visited the dengue hot spots in Yelahanka here and said that more attention is being paid to control the disease in the city.

"Dengue cases have declined in some districts. Of the total dengue cases in the state, Bengaluru accounts for 50 per cent.

Therefore, I have directed the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and Health Department officials in Bengaluru to pay more attention and bring dengue under control," he told reporters.

The minister participated in a dengue prevention awareness rally at Singanakanahalli Gram Panchayat in the Yelahanka Assembly constituency. He also went to schools to create awareness about dengue.

Rao said the health department has been continuously making efforts to control dengue and that they are expecting to see a decline in cases from next month.

Deputy director level officers are being sent to dengue hot spots in 10 districts. Officials will visit the hotspots for two days from July 29 and pay special attention to ensure implementation of dengue control measures. A dengue hotspot is identified if more than two positive cases are reported, he said.

"If more cases are found, fever clinics will be opened and all those with fever will be subjected to dengue testing," he said.

According to the bulletin shared by the health department, 16,038 people were tested positive for dengue from January 1 to July 25. Out of these, 12,709 people have recovered, 3,319 are active cases, 2,655 are under home care and 641 are hospitalised.

The vector-borne disease has so far claimed 10 lives in the state this year.

The health minister said that no cases of Nipah virus have been detected in the state. Since it has been reported in Kerala, caution needs to be taken in areas bordering the neighbouring state.

"We have issued an advisory to those traveling from the state to Kerala to be careful. Travel only if absolutely necessary," he said.

The minister said, "Zika virus was recently detected in the state. It is not that dangerous. But one needs to be careful about Nipah. In this regard, the health department will also follow precautionary measures." Later, he posted on ‘X’, "During the rally, I emphasised the importance of preventing water stagnation around homes and maintaining cleanliness in tanks, Syntex containers, and drums. These measures are crucial in curbing the spread of dengue. I also urged everyone to seek immediate medical attention and get tested at a hospital if they experience any symptoms of fever." PTI AMP AMP KH