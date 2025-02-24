With eye on 2026 assembly polls, Mamata to address key TMC meet on Feb 27

Kolkata, Feb 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened a mega meet of her TMC on February 27 where she is expected to outline the party's roadmap for the 2026 assembly elections and announce significant organisational changes.

Top leaders of the party, including its MPs, MLAs and district presidents, are expected to attend the meeting that will be held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Sources in the TMC said this meeting was originally planned to be held in 2024 but was deferred.

The CM held a detailed discussion with the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, her nephew, on Sunday to finalise the organisational changes ahead of the meeting, a senior TMC leader said.

"The party supremo is likely to make important announcements on organisational changes, and how the party will prepare for the elections," he said.

The top leadership of the party has been told that complacency will not be tolerated, with Banerjee repeatedly emphasising the need for a stronger connection with the people, he added.

Banerjee is expected to make changes, ensuring that the party remains united and sharpens its presence in every corner of the state.

At the meeting, it is also likely that the performance of MLAs and ministers will be evaluated, and action be taken against underperformers.

Banerjee may drop some ministers from the candidates' list as she strives to present a fresh and effective team to voters after being in power for 15 years, sources in the party said.

From the meeting, Banerjee is expected to raise the issue of alleged discrepancies in the voters' lists.

She alleged that "ghost voters" were being added to the electoral rolls, particularly in South 24 Parganas district.

She may ask party leaders to be more vigilant in monitoring the revision of electoral rolls, and take necessary actions.

This meeting is expected to set the tone for the TMC's strategy for the 2026 elections as Banerjee seeks to return to the CM's chair for a fourth consecutive term. PTI PNT SOM