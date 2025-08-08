With fake story about IT raid and Rs 700 cr seized, couple dupes four of Rs 2.16 cr

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) A man and his wife have allegedly duped four persons of Rs 2.16 crore after telling them Rs 700 crore in their bank accounts had been frozen after an Income Tax department raid, a Nashik police official said on Friday.

Krunal Dekate has been arrested, while efforts are on to nab his wife Ravina Dekate Khilare, the official said.

The couple borrowed Rs 2.16 crore from four persons between February and March this year at Old Gangapur here, but then were avoiding repayment, leading to one of the victims, a 47-year-old farmer named Dnyaneshwar Tidke, filing a case against them at Sarkarwada police station, he said.

"Tidke was also involved in sale and purchase of land in Dindori and had come in contact with the couple during this process. Krunal Dekate told him the IT department had raided his flat and seized Rs 6 crore from his residence, and also Rs 700 crore, which was in his wife's accounts, was frozen by the banks after the raids," the official said.

"Dekate told Tidke he was in need of Rs 50 lakh to complete a land deal so that they can get money from the transaction. Tidke gave the couple Rs 65 lakh in one month. The couple also took Rs 1.60 lakh from three others using the same modus operandi. They also told victims about their clout with politicians," the official added.

Based on Tidke's complaint, the couple has been booked for criminal breach of trust, cheating and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

"It has come to light that the couple also cheated some persons in Gujarat. Further probe into case is underway," the official said. PTI DC BNM