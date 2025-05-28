With four more testing positive, number of COVID patients in Patna reaches 10

Patna: Four more people have tested positive for COVID in Patna, taking the total number of patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection to 10, an official said on Wednesday.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said the level of infection is very mild in all the patients, and they were being monitored closely with all necessary protocols followed.

"Now, the total number of persons suffering from coronavirus infection in Patna is 10," he said.

"We are urging citizens to stay alert but not be alarmed as the health system is fully equipped to handle the situation," he added.

Singh said government hospitals in the city have been asked to remain prepared and ensure the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines.

COVID cases have been rising steadily across the country over the last few weeks, with most of the patients having mild symptoms and recovering at home.