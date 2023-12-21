With fresh facilities for visitors, Kolkata zoo ready for winter rush: Director

Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) With fresh facilities like advanced booking of tickets online and by scanning QR codes at all entry gates, the Kolkata zoo is ready to deal with the winter rush, an official said on Thursday.

This is the time when thousands of people step out of their homes to enjoy the winter sun and visit various places of interest in and around the city, including the zoo.

The zoo saw a footfall of 52,000 last Sunday and the footfall will increase as Christmas and New Year are the peak season, the official said.

Among many places of interest, the Zoological Garden in Kolkata’s Alipore is one place that attracts a large number of tourists from various places during this time of the year.

Now, as Christmas, New Year and winter vacation in schools approach, the Zoological Garden in Alipore is geared up for its peak season.

"We are trying to provide maximum facilities to the visitors. This year all four entry and exit gates will remain open throughout the peak season.

"Besides the physical ticket counters, people can book tickets online through the Alipore Zoo's website, that too, 60 days in advance. In addition, people can also go for cashless payments by scanning QR codes at the entry gates," Alipore Zoo Director Subhankar Sengupta said.

The zoo has also got a new viewing gallery at the white tiger's enclosure. This has been done to enable people to get a better view of the animals.

"We have also put up a new map inside the zoo. Visitors will get directions about the entry and exit gates and different enclosures. Signages of dos and don'ts have also been put up. In addition, two new toilet blocks and facilities to provide filtered drinking water have been made,” Sengupta added.

Mukul Das, a visitor, said the facilities have increased.

"New public toilets have been constructed and people will not have to look for quality drinking water anymore. The pavements have been repaired also. Some food stalls have also been installed at various pockets," Das said. PTI SBN NN