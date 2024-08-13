With induction of modern patrol boats, BSF on high alert along international border in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 13 (PTI) With the induction of state-of-the-art patrol boats, BSF troops have been put on high alert to maintain a "24x7 guard" along the riverine belt of the International Border (IB) in Jammu in light of potential terrorist infiltration attempts.

Recently inducted women troops are patrolling the Indo-Pak border shoulder-to-shoulder with their male counterparts in the Jammu sector, maintaining a vigilant watch on the movements along the border with Pakistan ahead of Independence Day.

"We are ready 24x7 to patrol this border area along the Chenab river and keep a close watch on every movement," a Border Security force (BSF) officer armed with modern weaponry told PTI.

There is always a threat of Pakistan-based terrorists infiltrating the waterways or land routes, and ferrying weapons via drones.

"We cannot afford to let our guard down even for a moment in this border belt," he added.

Using specialised boats inducted a few months ago, the BSF personnel are tasked with ensuring security and vigilance in the riverine areas at all costs is one the directives of their commanders, keeping in view the easy route to terrorists to infiltrate into Jammu.

"In preparation for Independence Day, the Border Security Force''s specially trained Water Wing personnel are on high alert, conducting extensive boat patrols along the Chenab river," the officer said.

The BSF troops guarding the waterways are undergoing special training to handle the challenges posed by the strong currents of the Chenab river which can make patrolling difficult at times.

"It is a matter of life and death when the water level in the river rises. But our duty to safeguard the motherland comes above all else," another soldier said.

Heightened security measures have become imperative in the light of increased efforts by Pakistan-based terror groups to infiltrate and escalate violence in the Jammu region.

There has been a noticeable increase in terror attacks in the region over the past few months, with security agencies estimating that around 70 foreign militants have infiltrated from Pakistan during the year.

Since June 9, eight terror incidents have occurred in the Jammu region resulting in 27 deaths including 12 security personnel, 10 civilians and five terrorists. As many as 62 people, including 19 security personnel, have been injured in these attacks. PTI AB KSS KSS