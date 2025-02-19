With infra growth, India at threshold of strong possibilities in tourism sector: Shekhawat

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said the growing infrastructure in India, including the construction of state-of-the-art complexes, indicate that the country is standing at the threshold of "strong possibilities" in the tourism sector.

In his address at the inaugural session of the 32nd edition of South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) at the Yashobhoomi complex here, Shekhawat also said that among the new segments of tourism getting developed in India, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism would be the most important.

The Yashobhoomi complex is a state-of-the-art international convention and expo centre in Dwarka, the first phase of which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2023.

The three-day SATTE 2025, South Asia's largest travel and tourism expo, opened on Wednesday with over 2,000 exhibitors and participants from more than 50 countries and 28 state tourism boards, officials said.

Travel and tourism opens "doors of opportunities" for this vibrant sector, Shekhawat said.

This event holds its significance in South Asia when one looks for new perspectives in the tourism sector and aims to grow business cooperation, he said.

"New segments of tourism are getting developed, in which MICE tourism is the most important," the minister said.

"The infrastructure that we see in Delhi, Mumbai and other places... The way it has grown, indicate that India is standing at the threshold of strong possibilities," he said.

Shekhawat, who also holds the culture portfolio, said that discussions need to take place as to how India could become "a centre of MICE tourism".

Several events which are happening globally can be "calendarised and brought here", the minister said, as he emphasised the country's progress with the concomitant growth in the economy, and the growth of the middle class.

"Besides being a destination, India is also becoming a big tourism market," Shekhawat said.

He also spoke of the planned expansion in the railway and aviation sectors in the coming years, along with expansion of hotels.

"India has a great future in the tourism sector," Shekhawat said.

Under the theme 'Tourism 2025: Fostering Global Collaboration for Mutual Growth', SATTE 2025 brings together global industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to shape the future of travel and tourism.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Uzbekistan's Tourism Minister Umid Shadiev; and Vice Minister for Tourism and Sports in Thailand, Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham; and Mugdha Sinha, Director General, Ministry of Tourism, among others.