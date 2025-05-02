With its roots in India, yoga now flourishing at global level: Union minister Jadhav

Nashik, May 2 (PTI) Once an integral part of Indian tradition, yoga is now flourishing within the international community and forms the foundation of life for millions around the world, noted Union minister Prataprao Jadhav on Friday.

The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare asserted the Union government is leaving no stone unturned to make International Day of Yoga 2025 a grand success.

He was speaking after inaugurating a programme in Nashik where over 6,000 enthusiasts came together to mark the 50-day countdown to International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Union Ministry of Ayush.

Held at the spiritually significant Gauri Maidan in Panchavati, the event, Yoga Mahotsav, not only celebrated the ancient physical and spiritual discipline, but also marked the launch of a portal related to IDY.

The Yoga Sangam Portal is a digital platform for online registration towards facilitating the synchronized nationwide celebration of IDY 2025 at more than 1,00,000 locations across India.

Addressing the gathering, Jadhav, who is also the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, emphasised the importance of yoga and said, "Nashik is a sacred city blessed by the presence of great souls, and visiting it filled me with pride and joy." Yoga, once an integral part of Indian tradition, is now flourishing within the international community, he emphasised.

"Thanks to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, yoga forms the foundation of life for millions around the world. As part of efforts to take its benefits to every individual, the International Day of Yoga 2025 is being celebrated as a decade-long global festival." The first Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

While launching the Yoga Sangam Portal, he said it marks a significant step towards IDY 2025.

"Yoga Sangam embodies global solidarity for health, and through initiatives like these, IDY is becoming a powerful global movement that unites humanity, promoting yoga and beyond," the minister opined.

It is to be noted that Yoga Sangam, one of the ten signature events of IDY 2025, is a ground-breaking initiative unfolding a decentralised, yet synchronised mass yoga performance at 1,00,000 locations across India. The June 21 event will weave a harmonious tapestry of well-being nationwide, as hundreds of thousands of individuals unite under yoga's enabling shield.

Delivering the welcome address at Yoga Mahotsav, Monalisa Das, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Ayush, remarked that "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" -- the world is one family -- is one of India's greatest guiding principles and a true symbol of global brotherhood and harmony." A special emphasis was laid on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) during the mahotsav. Developed with inputs from leading experts, the CYP is designed to help individuals integrate day-to-day yoga practices such as pranayam (breath control) and dhyan (meditation) into their lives enhancing flexibility, strength, balance, and overall harmony.

Demonstrators from MDNIY, led by its director Kashinath Samagandi, performed a live demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol. The session saw the active participation of more than 6,000 yoga enthusiasts.

The mahotsav at Nashik, which will host the Kumbh Mela in 2027, marks a significant step in the run-up to IDY-2025, reaffirming the Centre's commitment to promoting holistic health, wellness, and environmental sustainability through yoga, organisers said. PTI COR RSY