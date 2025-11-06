With JCC intensifying agitation, Nagaland govt recalls IAS induction list

Kohima, Nov 6 (PTI) With the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) intensifying its agitation with a full-scale "tools down strike" across departments, the Nagaland government on Thursday recalled the panel of names submitted for the IAS select list 2024.

The JCC is composed of the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees Association (CANSSEA), Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association (NIDA), Nagaland Secretariat Service Association (NSSA), Nagaland Finance and Accounts Service Association (NF&ASA), and the Federation of Nagaland State Engineering Service Association (FONSESA).

The JCC escalated the protest after more than 40 days of peaceful agitation on Thursday by launching the "tools down strike", which was joined by government drivers' unions and the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Grade-IV Staff Employees Association.

The JCC said it was compelled to launch the fourth phase of agitation as there had been no positive response to its demands for the restoration of the March 10 vacancy circular and removal of the non-NPSC/backdoor candidate from the IAS consideration list.

The JCC had launched its first phase of agitation on September 24 by way of wearing black badges, followed by a poster campaign and a pen-down strike.

While cautioning that the movement will continue until its core demands are met, the committee exempted essential services, including public transport, ambulances, school transportation, sanitation, power and PHE services, directing members to ensure that the protest remains peaceful and confined within workplaces.

However, with the agitation affecting the functioning of the government at all levels, the state cabinet, in its emergency sitting this evening, noted that in 2020, the vacancy circular for induction of non-SCS to IAS was approved by the Competent Authority but was not followed up by way of preparing a Cabinet Memo, and no policy decision was subsequently taken and notified.

It also reiterated that the vacancy circular issued on March 10 this year was issued without the approval of the Competent Authority, stated a statement issued by Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen here tonight.

The Cabinet deliberated on the representations submitted by CANSSEA and other service associations to the DoPT and UPSC, as well as the October 10 UPSC letter requesting the state government to furnish deficient information/documents regarding the panel of eligible officers for the Select List 2024, he said.

Taking into account the factual background of the issue and certain new facts and contentions brought to the notice of the Government, the Cabinet, after deliberation, decided to recall the panel of names for the Select List 2024 submitted on September 26 to the UPSC, he said.

The cabinet also decided to revisit all decisions taken on the matter so as to arrive at an informed decision regarding the eligibility criteria for induction of Non-SCS officers into the IAS, after taking into account the views of all stakeholders, the chief secretary said.

The advice of the DoPT and UPSC will also be sought on the issue, he said.

The Cabinet, therefore, appealed to all concerned to cooperate and call off the ongoing agitation/protest on this issue.

Meanwhile, a JCC spokesperson told PTI here that the Committee has taken note of the Cabinet’s decision, which fulfils their demand, but said the final stand will be announced only after holding a joint meeting with all participating service associations and unions now part of the Tools Down Strike. PTI NBS NBS RG