With 'Jhadu,' we pledge to clean country: Kejriwal on AAP Foundation Day

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Born on Constitution Day, the AAP is a party of the people, and with our symbol 'Jhadu' we pledge to clean the country, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on the foundation day of the party on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) marked its 13th Foundation Day with a gathering at the party office here on DDU Marg.

"It is not a coincidence that our party was formed on Constitution Day. God must have thought that the Constitution was in danger and decided a party was needed to protect it," Kejriwal said.

Our symbol is the 'jhadu' (broom), as emblematic of its mission to serve and clean the system of the country, he added.

Advertisment

Reflecting on the party's journey, Arvind Kejriwal talked about its role in reshaping Indian politics through the Delhi model, which, he said, prioritises ease for common people, infrastructure development, and maintaining a budget surplus.

"If someone asks what we have achieved in 12 years, I believe AAP's biggest achievement is giving this country a new model of governance where governments can run with honesty and profitably too," he said.

Kejriwal said that the party held its own even after its key leaders were jailed and relentless political 'obituaries' predicting AAP's downfall hit the headlines.

Advertisment

"Many people and opposition leaders have been writing our political obituaries for 12 years now. When Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh were jailed, they said the AAP would collapse. Yet, here we are, standing strong; we have gone nowhere," he said.

The party national convenor asked the its MLAs and MCD councillors to invite sanitation workers of their respective areas to their homes on the Constitution Day for tea.

"I want to appeal to all MLAs and councillors to honour sanitation workers and invite them to your homes for tea or meals. You may have to do it in batches — three to four times if needed — but ensure that you honour them," he said.

Advertisment

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi recalled the early days of the AAP, when many mocked the party for lacking the traditional means of political power. "People said we would never succeed, yet here we are, working tirelessly for the common man," she said.

Sandeep Pathak, AAP's National General Secretary (Organisation), emphasised the importance of protecting the Constitution, calling it as the cornerstone of India's democracy.

"The progress of any country depends on the protection and security of its Constitution. The responsibility to protect it does not lie with any one political party alone — it is the duty of every individual, every citizen of this nation," Pathak said.

Advertisment

AAP Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai said, "The name 'Aam Aadmi Party' was chosen thoughtfully, as the party was born from the anti-corruption movement in this country. We are proud that the AAP was established on Constitution Day under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal." The Aam Aadmi Party was founded on November 26, 2012 by Arvind Kejriwal and others following the 2011 Indian anti-corruption movement against the then Congress-led Union government.

The AAP is currently the governing party in the Union Territory of Delhi and the Indian state of Punjab. Last year, the AAP was officially granted the status of national party by the Election Commission of India. The party's election symbol is a broom.

AAP is gearing up for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, where it aims for a third consecutive term, after its landslide victory in 2020, securing 62 out of 70 seats. PTI MHS MHS VN VN