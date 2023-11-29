Did Rahul Gandhi just drop a hint that he will contest from Wayanad?

Kozhikode (Kerala): Amid indications that Rahul Gandhi may contest again from Kerala's Wayanad constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the former Congress chief said on Wednesday that the southern state and the hill constituency were like a home to him.

With less than six months remaining before the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place, Gandhi said that coming to Kerala and Wayanad is not work for him.

The more I come to Kerala, the more I come to Wayanad, the more I feel this is my home. I enjoy coming here. I don't consider it as work but as coming back to my family and meeting my friends.



He made these remarks after releasing a book on the late Muslim League Leader P Seethi Haji here.