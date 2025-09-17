With MLA Pathanmajra at large, AAP appoints Hadana as new Sanour assembly segment in-charge

Patiala, Sep 17 (PTI) The ruling AAP on Wednesday appointed Ranjodh Singh Hadana as the in-charge of the Sanour assembly constituency, which is currently represented by MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra.

Hadana, at present, is the chairman of the state-owned Pepsu Road Transport Corporation.

Pathanmajra, booked in a rape case, escaped Punjab Police custody in Haryana on September 2, shortly after his arrest and has been on the run since.

Police had then claimed that gunshots were fired and stones were pelted by the legislator's supporters after a police team went to arrest him in Dabri village in Karnal district, where he was at the residence of one of his relatives.

However, the Sanour MLA, in a video message released from an undisclosed location later, denied police claims of being involved in firing at cops and said that he fled after learning that he would be killed in a "fake encounter".

A local court here on September 10 rejected an anticipatory bail plea of Pathanmajra.

Police had registered a case against Pathanmajra on September 1 on the charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced, entered into a relationship with her while already being married and sent threats and "obscene" messages.