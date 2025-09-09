With MP CM in audience, BJP leader's son targets Centre over bullet train project at debate event

Indore, Sep 9 (PTI) An elocution competition in Indore turned into embarrassment of sorts for the BJP when the city mayor's son, Sanghamitra Bhargava, used the platform to question alleged deficiencies in the railway services with senior leaders in the audience. During the debate competition, Sanghamitra took on the role of the Opposition and launched a pointed attack on the Central government’s policies. In attendance were his father and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, and other senior leaders.

A video of the speech delivered by Sanghamitra at the 'Dada Nirbhay Singh Patel Smriti Debate Competition' is being widely circulated on social media, with Congress praising Sanghamitra for "frankness".

Sanghamitra attacked the government over alleged deficiencies in railway facilities and chose the bullet train project as his first target.

"The condition of waiting lists in trains is such that more than 50 lakh people are not able to travel even after buying tickets every year," said Sanghmitra.

"A bullet train was promised. It was stated that by the year 2022, the train will run swiftly from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Now, we are in 2025. While the bullet train is not there, but the promises are definitely running at a fast pace.

"Crores of rupees have been spent, scams have happened in land acquisition, but the bullet train is not able to come out of the government's PowerPoint presentation," he said.

He questioned the Railways' indigenous developed automatic train protection system 'Kavach' and claimed that in the last 10 years, 20,000 people have lost their lives in rail accidents.

"...When train coaches break, when trains derail, it is not just the coaches that break, a mother's lap becomes empty, a child's future goes into darkness, and an old father's eyes lose their last hope.'' After Sanghmitra's speech, CM Yadav praised the oratory skills of all the youth participating in the competition. He said that India has an ancient tradition of debate, and such youth will strengthen the country's democracy in the future.

"I will also ask for loud applause for my nephew (Sanghamitra)", he said.

"When he was given the responsibility to speak as the opposition speaker (in the debate competition), he spoke in the opposition. There is no prohibition in this, but I will definitely get some of his topics corrected," Yadav added.

As soon as Sanghmitra's speech was circulated on social media, it elicited various reactions from people. Many Congress leaders are sharing the video of this speech and are praising the BJP leader's son for his 'outspokenness' while targeting the government.

Among them, Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh has congratulated Sanghamitra, calling him a "very impressive speaker".

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has openly defended his son.

He said that, like other students, Sanghamitra also participated in the debate competition and gave the "best performance" as per the rules of the competition, so the organisers also rewarded him.

"Debate competition is a game, but the problem of Congress is that it does politics in the game and considers politics as a game. Therefore, instead of creation, Congress is getting immersed," the mayor said.

The debate competition is organised every year in memory of former state minister and late BJP leader from Indore, Nirbhay Singh Patel.

Patel's son, Manoj Patel, is a BJP MLA from the Depalpur area of the district.

As politics over Sanghmitra's speech intensified, the organisers of the debate competition clarified that this 'academic programme' has no connection with politics.

BJP MLA Manoj Patel's son Niral said, "In this competition, students were given the opportunity to present their views in favour and against by selecting from various ministries like Railways, Sports, Agriculture etc.

“This was only an academic exercise in which the view put forward by the participant, Sanghmitra Bhargava, was purely a part of the student's personal thinking and presentation, but it is unfortunate that the Congress is politicising this academic programme." Niral said, "Especially senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has exaggerated this incident on social media, which is an attempt to break the enthusiasm of the students and suppress their freedom of expression.

Congress leaders should do constructive work among society and the public instead of unnecessarily creating controversies." PTI HWP MAS NSK