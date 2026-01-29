With no breakthrough in probes into missing Jharkhand children cases, hopes fade for families

Ranchi/Koderma, Jan 29 (PTI) Months after children went missing from different districts of Jharkhand, their families have been waiting for answers, clinging to fading hope as police investigations yield little breakthrough.

Though recent anti-trafficking operations have led to the rescue of several minors, they brought no respite for mothers like Sapna Birhorni of Koderma or Rekha Devi of Bokaro, as their daughters have not been found.

In Koderma district, 35-year-old Sapna Birhorni, a member of the Birhor community classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), is struggling to come to terms with the disappearance of her three-year-old daughter, missing for over five months.

The child went missing from their home in Birhor colony under Markacho police station limits on September 4 last year, when her parents had gone to the forest for work.

“When I returned home in the afternoon, my daughter was not there. We searched the entire colony but could not find her,” Sapna, a mother of five, said.

A missing complaint was lodged the same day, and the police had assured her of all possible efforts, she said. “Five months have passed. We are gradually losing hope.” Markacho police station in-charge Nand Kishore Tiwari told PTI that the investigation was ongoing.

“We are hopeful of locating and rescuing the girl soon,” he said, adding that a team had recently visited Ranchi to verify whether the child was among 12 abducted children rescued by Ranchi police on January 18.

“Unfortunately, she was not among them. We will continue the investigation,” he said.

A similar story of anguish is unfolding in Bokaro district, where a 19-year-old woman has been missing since July last year.

Her mother, Rekha Devi, said she has been running from office to office in search of her daughter. “Every day I wonder where she is and what condition she might be in,” she said. “I have approached officials hundreds of times. There is still no clue.” Pindrajora police station officer-in-charge Abhishek Ranjan said a written complaint had been received and the case was under investigation. “We are searching for her, but so far we have no information about her whereabouts,” he said.

In another long-pending case, a six-year-old girl has been missing from Gumla district since 2018. Her mother, Chandramuni Urain, moved the Jharkhand High Court after police efforts failed to trace the child.

On January 21, the court directed the Gumla superintendent of police to submit a status report on the investigation.

Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman informed the court that a special investigation team had been constituted and that efforts to trace the minor were underway.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Police said 12 abducted children have been rescued this year from different parts of the state. Of them, 10 are girls and two boys, aged between four and 12 years.

Ranchi police have also arrested 13 members of an inter-state child trafficking gang, including women, from Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Ranchi SP (City) Paras Rana said 22 parents have come forward claiming the children. “DNA testing of the children and the parents has been completed. Once the samples match, the process of handing over the children will begin,” he said.

According to police, the children were abducted from Ranchi, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Chaibasa and Latehar districts.

Investigators have found that the gang, known as the ‘Gulgulia Gang’, has allegedly been involved in child theft for nearly a decade, operating across several eastern and northern states. PTI RPS COR RPS NN