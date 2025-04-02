With no representation in Lok Sabha, BRS to oppose Waqf bill in RS in current form

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday said it will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in its current form in the Parliament.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said his party will offer its argument on the floor of the House when it comes to Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The opposition party has no representation in Lok Sabha.

“It will come to Rajya Sabha tomorrow. We don't have members in Lok Sabha. We have taken a decision to oppose the Bill in the current form. And we want arguments to be heard, because there are four or five sections within the Bill which we have objections to,” Rama Rao told PTI.

BRS has four members in the Upper House.

The Lok Sabha will take up the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill for discussion and passage on Wednesday.

The bill is expected to be moved in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow.