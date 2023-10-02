With no teacher in Palghar ZP school, students play cards; probe ordered after video goes viral

Palghar, Oct 2 (PTI) A probe has been ordered after a video showing children of a Zilla Parishad school in Talasari in Palghar playing cards during class went viral on social media, an official said on Monday.

The probe has been ordered by the Palghar ZP CEO and a report will be submitted soon on the incident, which took place in Sutrakar, Vaibhav Saple, BDO of Talasari Panchayat Samiti said.

According to another official, the teacher was absent and the substitute he had hired for Rs 150 per day also did not turn up, leaving the students without any supervision.

The school is a single teacher one, the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM