With one month for G20 summit, time for last-mile delivery with precision: P K Mishra at review meet

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, on Tuesday emphasised the importance of the whole of government approach in ensuring timely preparations for the G20 summit and asserted that with one month remaining for the meeting, it was time for last-mile delivery with precision.

He chaired the seventh meeting of the Coordination Committee on India's G20 Presidency at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan here.

The meeting covered summit preparedness in substantive as well as logistical aspects and progress. Outcomes on both sherpa and finance track were reviewed, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Presentations were made in this regard by the Sherpa (G20), Secretary (Department of Economic Affairs) and Secretary (Information and Broadcasting).

Discussions were held on the Indian presidency's priorities, including Green Development, accelerating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), strong sustainable balanced and inclusive growth, digital public infrastructure, gender equality and reform of multilateral institutions, the statement said.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant informed the meeting that so far, 185 meetings, including 13 at the ministerial level, have been concluded covering almost all states and Union Territories.

Besides the 12 outcome documents, 12 other deliverables with consensus have been adopted.

Secretary (DEA) Ajay Seth said that considerable progress has been made in the finance track including on the crypto assets agenda, financial inclusion, mobilising climate finance and enabling finance for SDGs.

Secretary (Information and Broadcasting) Apurva Chandra briefed the meeting about the arrangements for media, like setting up of media centre and media accreditation.

So far, more than 3,200 media personnel have registered for the Summit, including 1,800 foreign and more than 1,200 domestic media.

The meeting was informed that adequate arrangements are being made to facilitate both foreign as well as domestic media, according to the statement.

The principal secretary also reviewed the implementation of past decisions pertaining to logistical and security aspects, the statement said.

The Delhi Government and security officials, including the Delhi police chief briefed the meeting on steps being taken for hosting the visiting dignitaries, plans for traffic management, airport and security arrangements, and the beautification drive being undertaken in Delhi-NCR in the run-up to the Leaders' Summit, it said.

Noting the positive progress achieved in hosting the G-20 Leaders' Summit next month, the principal secretary instructed all concerned to complete all arrangements in the next few days so that rehearsals could begin.

Mishra emphasised on the continued importance of the whole of government approach and action in ensuring timely and adequate preparations.

He pointed out that with one month remaining for the Summit, it was time for last-mile delivery with precision. Mishra said that detailed SOPs should be developed and specific duties be assigned to officers for smooth execution.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, young officers from all over the country are being given an opportunity to participate and learn from the organization of the Summit.

Delhi lieutenant governor, cabinet secretary and senior officers from ministries and departments concerned were also present at the meeting. PTI ASK ASK NSD NSD