With Op Sindoor, PM has given message that terrorism will be punished, terrorists hunted down: VP

Panaji: Hailing Operation Sindoor, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a message to "our difficult neighbours" and the global community that terrorism will be punished and terrorists will be hunted down.

The four-day operation between May 7 and 10 saw Indian forces eliminate terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as retaliation for the horrific April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed.

"Bharat is very different now. Bharat is confident and bold. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a message, not only to our difficult neighbours but to the entire global community, that terrorism will not just not be tolerated but going beyond it terrorists will be punished," the Vice President said.

"Wherever they (terrorists) are located, they will be hunted down. Operation Sindoor was needed and it continues. We must salute the vision of our Prime Minister for having accomplished it," he said.

The world has acknowledged the might of the Indian armed forces because during Operation Sindoor as the targeting was precise, calculated and calibrated.

There was no dissent on the impact of the operation, he asserted.

"No one asked for proof because when coffins were taken, the (Pakistani) Army was present, terrorists were present, (Pak) government was present. And therefore, salutations to our armed forces for making the nation proud," Dhankhar said.

The Vice President was speaking after unveiling bronze statues of ancient Indian physicians Charaka and Sushruta at the Vaman Vrukshakala Udyan at Goa Raj Bhavan.

Among those present were Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union minister of state for power and renewable energy Shripad Naik as well as state BJP president Damodar Naik.