With Operation Sindoor, armed forces demonstrated India's resoluteness to world: VP at NCC camp

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said the armed forces made India proud with Operation Sindoor last year, as they demonstrated to the world the country's resoluteness while successfully carrying out the military action.

In his address at the National Cadet Corps' Republic Day Camp 2026 at Delhi Cantonment, he also hailed the "commendable contribution" of the NCC during the operation.

"The NCC made a commendable contribution during Operation Sindoor when nearly 72,000 NCC cadets turned into 'NCC warriors' by volunteering services for civil defence measures," he said.

These cadets helped in emergency drills, blood donation camps and other civil defence-related activities, according to officials.

Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7, 2025, eliminating at least 100 terrorists in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent civilians.

"Last year, our armed forces made the country proud as they demonstrated to the world India's resoluteness by successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor," the Vice President said.

"Operation Sindoor was a powerful symbol of the unwavering commitment of the Indian armed forces to protect the nation's honour, sovereignty and its citizens," he asserted.

Vice President Radhakrishnan on Monday formally inaugurated the NCC's Republic Day Camp which will culminate with a PM Rally in January 28.

A total of 2,406 NCC cadets, including 898 girls, from across the country are participating in the nearly month-long camp.

In his address, he described the cadets as "not just participants in a Republic Day Camp, but ambassadors of a new India" who will contribute to the making of an 'Atmanirbhar' and strong India, a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"In each one of you, I see a strong foundation of a Viksit Bharat, a foundation of a developed, inclusive and confident country, I see in you," the VP said.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a transformative journey towards building a developed nation has begun.

And, at its centre lies 'Atmanirbharta', a spirit of self-reliance powered by skilled, disciplined and value-driven youths, Radhakrishnan said.

"In today's rapidly changing global environment, India needs youth who can be courageous yet compassionate, technically skilled yet rooted in good values, facing challenges with resilience, seizing opportunities with confidence," he said.

He told the NCC cadets that they inspire lot of hope and confidence, among the citizens with their spirit of serving the nation with unity and discipline.

In his address, the vice president praised the Corps, and said through its "relentless campaigns and initiatives", the NCC is moving again into a new era of youth development and nation's progress. PTI KND NB