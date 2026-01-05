With Operation Sindoor, armed forces demonstrated India's resoluteness to world: VP at NCC Camp

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said the armed forces made India proud with Operation Sindoor as they demonstrated to the world the country's resoluteness while successfully carrying out the military action.

In his address at the National Cadet Corps' Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment, he also hailed the role of the NCC during the operation.

"The NCC made a commendable contribution during Operation Sindoor when nearly 72,000 NCC cadets turned into 'NCC warriors' by volunteering services for civil defence measures," he said.

These cadets helped in emergency drills, blood donation camps and other civil defence-related activities, according to officials.

Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7, 2025, eliminating at least 100 terrorists, in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent civilians.

"Last year, our armed forces made the country proud as they demonstrated to the world India's resoluteness by successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor," the Vice President said.

"Operation Sindoor was a powerful symbol of the unwavering commitment of the Indian armed forces to protect the nation's honour, sovereignty and its citizens," he asserted.

Vice President Radhakrishnan on Monday formally inaugurated the NCC's Republic Day Camp, which will culminate with a PM Rally on January 28.

A total of 2,406 NCC cadets, including 898 girls, from across the country are participating in the nearly month-long camp.

In his address, the Vice President described the cadets as "not just participants in a Republic Day Camp, but ambassadors of a new India" who will contribute to the making of an 'Aatmanirbhar' and strong India, a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"In each one of you, I see a strong foundation of a Viksit Bharat, a foundation of a developed, inclusive and confident country, I see in you," he said.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a transformative journey towards building a developed nation has begun.

And, at its centre lies 'Atmanirbharta', a spirit of self-reliance powered by skilled, disciplined and value-driven youths, Radhakrishnan said.

"In today's rapidly changing global environment, India needs youth who can be courageous yet compassionate, technically skilled yet rooted in good values, facing challenges with resilience, seizing opportunities with confidence," he said.

He told the NCC cadets that they inspire a lot of hope and confidence among the citizens with their spirit of serving the nation with unity and discipline.

In his address, the Vice President praised the Corps and said through its "relentless campaigns and initiatives", the NCC is moving again into a new era of youth development and the nation's progress.

He described the NCC Republic Day Camp as a powerful symbol of India's faith in its youth and its collective commitment to building a strong and united nation.

Highlighting the NCC's motto of 'Unity and Discipline', the VP said the organisation continues to shape confident and values-driven youth who form the backbone of the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He said the NCC's Republic Day Camp reflects constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, as cadets from diverse states and Union Territories live and train together, embodying the spirit of national unity.

He praised the cadets for excelling in adventure activities, international youth exchange programmes, environmental initiatives and disaster relief efforts, including the service rendered during the Wayanad floods in Kerala.

Welcoming the modernisation of NCC training, including the introduction of cyber and drone training and the setting up of a Remote Pilot Training Academy, the Vice President said such initiatives would prepare youth to meet emerging technological and security challenges.

He urged the cadets participating in the camp to uphold the highest ideals of service, discipline and patriotism.

Earlier, on his arrival at the camp, the Vice President was accorded a guard of honour by the NCC cadets.

He also visited the NCC Hall of Fame and was briefed on the NCC's legacy, achievements and evolution.

Radhakrishnan visited exhibition stalls highlighting initiatives such as the YUVA Aapda Mitra Scheme and drone training, and appreciated the organisation's efforts in disaster preparedness and adoption of emerging technologies.

A cultural programme was also presented by the cadets. The Vice President later interacted with them, commending their discipline, enthusiasm and spirit of national pride.

NCC's Director General, Lt Gen Virendra Vats, and other senior officials were present on the occasion. PTI KND RT