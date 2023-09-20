With PM Modi at helm, we are undoubtedly in safe hands: Ex-president Kovind

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision and leadership and said the country is "undoubtedly in safe hands" when he is at the helm.

Addressing an event organised to release a book on the prime minister's life and contribution, Kovind described Modi as a man of "extraordinary personality and great soul".

Modi's persona and remarkable capacity for communication with the masses made him an acceptable leader, he said.

Kovind highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and said it is due to his vision and policies that India is a source of pride for the Indian diaspora and inspiration to many countries.

Modi always thinks for the common people, he said.

"With Prime Minister Modi at the helm, we are undoubtedly in safe hands," he added. PTI PK SMN