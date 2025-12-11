With surrender of two cadres, MP CM declares state free of Naxalism

Balaghat/Bhopal (MP), Dec 11 (PTI) With the surrender of two Naxalites in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav claimed on Thursday that the state was free of the Maoist menace.

This became possible due to the determination to eliminate Naxalism from the country by 2026 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.

Yadav was addressing a programme organised under the 'Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation' campaign related to the surrender of Naxalites in Balaghat via video conference from Bhopal.

Naxalites Deepak and Rohit surrendered at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Korka under Birsa police station area of Balaghat district earlier in the day.

Rewards Rs 29 lakh and Rs 14 lakh had been announced for Deepak and Rohit, respectively, and both surrendered expressing the desire to return to the mainstream, police officials said.

Balaghat Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra said there were no more hardcore Naxals active in the district.

He said that Deepak is a resident of Palagaondi in Balaghat district, and both were active in Naxal activities in the area for a long time.

Security agencies had been on their tracks for a long time, and this was a major success, he added.

"This surrender was possible due to the joint action of the CRPF and local police, continuous pressure, and effective strategy. This will deal a major blow to the Naxal network in the area," the official said.

Late in the evening, chief minister Yadav said that due to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of police officers and personnel, the "Lal Salaam from Balaghat has been given its final salute".

In 42 days, 42 Naxalites, carrying a total bounty of Rs 7.75 crore, surrendered in the Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone, he noted.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah, a remarkable and historic campaign was launched against Naxalites in a coordinated manner for the first time since independence, said Yadav.

"The central leadership has declared the deadline of January 26, 2026, for the end of Naxalism," he said in an official statement.

Naxalites faced only two choices, a chance for a new life or the end of life, the chief minister said, adding, "Due to the coordinated efforts of the Central Armed Forces and the brave soldiers of the Madhya Pradesh Police, the state became Naxal-free with the surrender of the last two Naxalites on December 11." With the end of Naxalism in the state, obstacles to the development of Mandla, Dindori and Balaghat have been removed, Yadav said.

"We will work hand in hand with everyone to take the region forward on the path of development. We will not allow Maoism to flourish," he said, while also paying a tribute to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the fight against Naxalism.

The surrendered cadres will be given a new life under the state's policy, and the government is committed to providing security to them, the chief minister said.