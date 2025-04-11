With Tahawwur Rana in NIA custody, Gate No. 2 of JLN Metro Station remains shut

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) With Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case, lodged at the National Investigation Agency headquarters, Gate No. 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Metro Station located nearby remained closed for a second straight day on Friday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) early Friday took 64-year-old Rana into 18-day custody, during which he will be questioned in detail to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai that claimed 166 lives.

A spokesperson for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "Gate No. 2 of the JLN Metro Station will remain shut until further notice from Delhi Police." The gate is closest to the NIA headquarters, which was shut on Thursday ahead of Rana's extradition from the US, and his expected arrival at the anti-terror probe agency's office.

Metro services were running as usual, with all the other entry and exit gates of the station remaining open for the commuters, the DMRC spokesperson said.

Rana was brought to the NIA headquarters early Friday morning after a special NIA court granted the agency his 18-day of custody.

"Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days during which the investigators will question him extensively to uncover the full conspiracy behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks," the NIA said in a statement.

A known associate of 26/11 mastermind David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, Rana is believed to be one of the main conspirators behind the attacks.

The attacks on November 26, 2008, were carried out by 10 terrorists from Pakistan who targeted multiple locations, including two luxury hotels, a railway station, and a Jewish centre in Mumbai.

The assault lasted nearly 60 hours and claimed 166 lives. PTI SHB ARI