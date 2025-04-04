With Waqf Bill passage, RSS-BJP regime reaffirmed anti-Muslim intent: Srinagar MP

Srinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) National Conference Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Friday said the BJP has no moral or political right to speak for Muslims, and by passing the Waqf Bill, the RSS-BJP regime has reaffirmed its "anti-Muslim, anti-minority intent".

"Today, India has moved into a dark era of brute majoritarianism, where minority interests have been shown the door. With the passing of Waqf Bill, the RSS-BJP regime has strongly reaffirmed its anti-Muslim, anti-minority intent. A party that does not have a single Muslim MP has no moral or political right to speak for Muslims," Mehdi said in a statement.

He said in the "temple of democracy", the "lived realities of Muslims were ignored and humiliated".

The Srinagar MP claimed that he was not allowed to speak on the bill in the Parliament.

"As a Muslim voice from Kashmir in Parliament, I was not even allowed to speak. Time was taken at both the introduction and passage of the bill by the floor leader of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, leaving no space for my intervention. This is structural marginalisation. And it has caused deep anguish among the people I represent," he said.

Mehdi said taking away Waqf autonomy, abolishing 'Waqf by user', and allowing "land grabbers to claim Muslim properties is nothing but state-sponsored dispossession".

"My fight against this belligerent and bigoted attack on Muslims will continue to grow stronger," he added.