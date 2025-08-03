Withdraw FIR against journalist: Press Club of India to Himachal CM

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Press Club of India (PCI) on Sunday sought the intervention of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in withdrawing a first information report (FIR) registered by the Shimla police against a journalist and a news portal.

The PCI slammed the police action against journalist Sanjeev Sharma and the news portal Samwad Bharat, terming it "a clear attempt to intimidate and silence independent journalism".

"The FIR alleges that the journalist spread misinformation and tarnished the image of the police. In reality, Sharma and Samwad Bharat merely reposted a Facebook message by the son of a road accident victim, who raised serious concerns about the police's delayed response despite multiple emergency calls," the PCI said.

It urged the Himachal Pradesh chief minister to personally look into the matter and order the withdrawal of the FIR immediately and uphold constitutional protections for freedom of speech and expression. PTI SKU RHL