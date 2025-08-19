Withdraw LG order over evidence from police stations within 48-hours: Delhi bar bodies

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The coordination committee of all district bar associations in Delhi gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the government to withdraw an order issued by Lieutenant Governor on August 13 allowing police to virtually present evidence in courts from police stations.

In a meeting of the coordination committee of all bar associations in the capital, their leaders unanimously opposed the notification directing that police depositions be recorded from police stations, the release said.

The committee had resolved that the government will be given 48 hours to withdraw this notification and that a formal representation will be submitted to the authorities concerned, said Tarun Rana, additional secretary general of the committee.

"If the notification is not withdrawn within the stipulated time, all bar associations of Delhi will oppose it in the strongest possible terms, and if required, launch an agitation, including taking to the streets," the committee said.

The notification was against lawyers, the judicial system, and public interest, it added.

"It (notification) will paralyse the trial process and obstruct the delivery of justice. The district court bar associations of Delhi stand united and will not allow such an anti-justice measure to be implemented under any circumstances," the committee reiterated. PTI MNR APL MNR APL OZ OZ