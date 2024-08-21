Withdraw my security cover, deploy these personnel to protect people: Sule to Maharashtra govt

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday said the law and order situation in Maharashtra has become critical over the past few months, and said the state government should withdraw her security cover so that these police personnel can be deployed for protection of common people.

The Baramati MP also sought an immediate review of the security provided to persons across the state.

In a statement, she said that a significant portion of the police force goes in providing security to sitting and former lawmakers, including herself.

However, given the current strain on law enforcement, it is inappropriate to maintain such security arrangements, she added.

"Therefore, I request the Home Minister to immediately withdraw the police personnel assigned to my security. These officers should be reassigned to protect the public," the NCP (SP) working president said.

"The law and order situation in Maharashtra has become increasingly critical over the past few months. Citizens are living in an unsafe environment and frequent incidents have created a pervasive atmosphere of fear. Women, both young and old, are particularly vulnerable. Criminals are roaming freely without fear of the law, placing immense pressure on the police system to maintain order," she said.

Additionally, there should be an immediate review of the security provided to individuals across the state. Those who do not require protection should get it withdrawn and the officers should be redeployed to ensure public safety, Sule said in the statement. PTI MR NP