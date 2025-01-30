Withdraw support to Centre if spl category status is not accorded to Andhra: YS Sharmila to CM

Amaravati, Jan 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on Thursday demanded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to withdraw support to the Central government if it does not accord Special Category Status (SCS) to the state.

In an open letter to the CM, Sharmila questioned Naidu as to what problem he is facing to stop short of asking SCS for the southern state.

"Modi (PM Narendra Modi), who is enjoying power with your support should immediately fulfil state (united Andhra Pradesh) bifurcation promises. Your (TDP-led NDA government) MPs should open their mouths in the Parliament Budget session starting on January 31," she said in the letter.

Stating that SCS is the only panacea for Andhra Pradesh, the APCC president admonished the CM that there is no point in going around Davos as SCS alone can bring 30 per cent funds to the state from the Centre.

According to the opposition leader, SCS will attract several companies to the state, along with a range of subsidies for industries, 100 per cent excise duty waiver and several other benefits. PTI STH KH