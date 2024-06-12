Withdrawal of cases against quota protesters has started, Jarange should end fast: Fadnavis

Mumbai, June 12 (PTI) Appealing activist Manoj Jarange to end his hunger strike, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the state government had initiated the process to drop some of the criminal cases registered during the Maratha community's agitation for reservations last year.

Jarange, who has been demanding that the Maratha community be given reservation under the OBC category, launched a fresh hunger strike five days ago. Withdrawal of cases registered against Maratha quota agitators is one of his demands.

"I want to stress that the government is taking his fast seriously, and the process of withdrawal of cases is underway. The state government has already issued the first notification, and we are actively working on it," Fadnavis told reporters here.

As to the grant of Kunbi certificate to Marathas who possess necessary documents (which is Jarange's main demand at present), Fadnavis said he was in talks with OBC leaders.

Kunbi, an agrarian community, falls in the OBC category. OBC leaders including senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal are opposed to Marathas getting benefit of reservations in the OBC category.

"I will consult Bhujbal. I will clarify the procedure for obtaining an OBC or Kunbi certificate for those with the necessary documentation. We are committed to ensuring fairness to the OBCs," Fadnavis said.

"I urge Manoj Jarange to end his fast. The state has always been supportive of reservations (for Marathas)," the BJP leader added. PTI ND KRK