Without gadgets and intense rivalries, poll campaigns were peaceful affairs in Goa: Former BJP MP

Panaji, Mar 25 (PTI) Election campaigns in Goa in the 1990s were marked with bonhomie and peace in contrast to the strong rivalry seen now, former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramakant Angle said on Monday.

Advertisment

He became the first BJP MP from South Goa when he defeated Congress heavyweights Joaquim Alemao and Dr Wilfred D'Souza in 1999.

"Elections at the time were personalised affairs. There were no gadgets. I had to travel across the constituency along with vehicles mounted with loudspeakers. Politics in Goa was peaceful and even the worst of enemies in the political arena were best of friends off it," he told PTI.

"The BJP managed to win both seats (Shripad Naik won from North Goa) in 1999 due to the strong Atal Bihari Vajpayee wave. Goa's first CM Dayanand Bandodkar and first Leader of Opposition Jack Sequeira were political adversaries but at a personal level, they shared a great friendship," said Angle, who has now retired from politics.

Advertisment

Reminiscing about how he managed to get Scheduled Tribe status for the Gauda, Kunbi, Velip communities in Goa, Angle said he submitted an application before the Centre and a committee was immediately formed to study the issue.

"When committee members arrived in Goa, they were given a warm welcome by tribals dressed in their traditional attire at the airport. The committee was convinced then itself," he added.

After Angle's victory in 1999, the BJP won the South Goa seat only once in 2014 when Narendra Sawaikar defeated Congress candidate Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco. PTI RPS BNM