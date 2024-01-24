Advertisment
Without Mamata Banerjee, no one can imagine INDIA alliance: Congress

24 Jan 2024
Bongaigaon: The Congress on Wednesday said no one can imagine the existence of the opposition INDIA bloc without West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a press conference at North Salmara in Assam as part of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress is an "important pillar" of the opposition alliance.

"No one can imagine the INDIA alliance without Mamata ji. The INDIA bloc will fight the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and all (partners) will participate," he said.

"Banerjee said that defeating BJP in the Lok Sabha polls is the prime responsibility of all of us," Ramesh added.

