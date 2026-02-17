Without safeguards, Indo-US trade deal could have adverse impact on J-K farmers: Bhalla

Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) The working president of the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, Raman Bhalla, cautioned that the proposed Indo-US trade deal, if implemented without adequate safeguards, could have long-term adverse consequences for farmers, youth and the local economy.

Bhalla said a large section of Jammu and Kashmir’s population depends on agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors, arguing that it was economically vulnerable.

"The agreement, if implemented without adequate safeguards, could have long-term adverse consequences for farmers, small businesses, and unemployed youth in J&K. While international trade cooperation is important for economic growth, it must not come at the cost of domestic stability," Bhalla said a programme here.

He warned that opening domestic markets to heavily subsidised American agricultural and industrial goods would “tilt the playing field against Indian producers and undermine the country’s self-reliance”.

“An influx of cheaper imported produce will suppress market prices for local farmers and directly hit their livelihoods,” he said, adding that farmers are already grappling with erratic weather, high transportation costs and inadequate infrastructure.

Calling for transparency, Bhalla said trade agreements should be subject to wider consultations with stakeholders, including farmer organisations, trade bodies and representatives from states and Union territories. “Economic growth must be inclusive, balanced and rooted in safeguarding our farmers, traders and youth,” he asserted.

He also flagged concerns over the impact on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and local traders in the Jammu region.

“Small manufacturing units, retailers and service providers form the backbone of the regional economy. Reduced tariff barriers and easier access for multinational corporations could push local enterprises out of business,” Bhalla said, warning of job losses and economic uncertainty for thousands of families.

Bhalla said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are facing limited job opportunities and prolonged recruitment delays. “Economic policies must prioritise job creation through local investment, industrial promotion and skill-based training, instead of exposing fragile sectors to intense global competition,” he said.

Bhalla further expressed concern over rising inflation and increasing prices of essential commodities, stating that any policy that raises living costs or reduces income opportunities “must be carefully reconsidered”. He also pointed to gaps in civic amenities in parts of Bahu Fort and sought improved infrastructure, sanitation and public services. PTI AB SKY SKY SKY